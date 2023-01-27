AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
