AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,376,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,679,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

