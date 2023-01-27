Atrato Onsite Energy plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:ROOF)

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:ROOF opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.35. Atrato Onsite Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 78.80 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.40).

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

