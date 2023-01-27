Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average of $112.52. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

