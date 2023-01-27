Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atento Price Performance

NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 1,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,395. Atento has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atento will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

