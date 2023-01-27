Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.35) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$402.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.38 million.
Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of AFN stock opened at C$48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$917.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$28.80 and a twelve month high of C$49.78.
Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
