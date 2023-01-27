ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.35.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 25.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

