AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Raised by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,292 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,981,000 after buying an additional 1,490,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.79 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.57) to £130 ($160.95) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

