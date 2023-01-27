Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley raised Associated British Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,850.00.
Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.4 %
Associated British Foods stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $27.60.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
