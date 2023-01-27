Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley raised Associated British Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,850.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Associated British Foods stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.12%.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

