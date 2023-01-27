ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Raises Dividend to $1.49 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.4905 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.
ASML has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $20.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.
ASML Price Performance
Shares of ASML stock opened at $683.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $600.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.98. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.