ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Raises Dividend to $1.49 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.4905 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

ASML has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $20.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $683.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $600.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.98. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

