ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASMIY stock traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.65. ASM International has a twelve month low of $201.38 and a twelve month high of $381.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ASMIY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($369.57) to €320.00 ($347.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($353.26) to €300.00 ($326.09) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.17.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

