Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $103,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $54.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

