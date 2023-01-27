Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 300 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

Bunge Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BG opened at $99.75 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

