Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 2,170 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

