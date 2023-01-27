Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

