Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $141,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 502,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 47.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.36.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.