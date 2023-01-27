ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Trading 0.1% Higher

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 63,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 340,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARYD. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 377,650 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 236,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

