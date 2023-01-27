Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 6,967 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

GD opened at $227.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $206.24 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.29.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

