Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 5,053 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $61.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

