Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 19,505 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.