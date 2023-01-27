Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $1.81 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

