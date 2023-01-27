Arvest Trust Co. N A Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.