Arvest Trust Co. N A Buys 4,047 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,000,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,753,000 after purchasing an additional 206,590 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 440,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,703 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.

