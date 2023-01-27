Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.64.

NYSE:AJG opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.37. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

