Arrow Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $39.93. 1,136,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,568,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.