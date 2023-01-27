Arrow Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,013 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDN. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 184,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 124,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 289,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,265. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

