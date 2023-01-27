Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,717. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $540.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

