Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Netflix by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 676,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.98. The stock had a trading volume of 425,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518,508. The company has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

