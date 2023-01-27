Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.45 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 945,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,188,310. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $176.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

