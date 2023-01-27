Ark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.05 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $57.22 million and $14.05 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004723 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,656,356 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

