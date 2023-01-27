Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $250.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

