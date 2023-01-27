Arizona State Retirement System Sells 964 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $324.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.56.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

