Arizona State Retirement System Sells 754 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,321,000 after purchasing an additional 191,879 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $273.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $324.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.