Arizona State Retirement System Sells 754 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,321,000 after purchasing an additional 191,879 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Shares of EL stock opened at $273.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $324.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

