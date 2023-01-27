Arizona State Retirement System Sells 544 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.73.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 4.3 %

NOC opened at $443.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

