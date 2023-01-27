Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,822 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.35 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

