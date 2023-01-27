Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,187 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 319.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 178,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 136,207 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 261,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,067,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 892,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

