Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,688 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,250 shares of company stock worth $22,415,385. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of CDNS opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

