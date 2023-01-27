Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,221 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

