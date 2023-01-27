Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Shares of LHX opened at $196.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average of $223.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

