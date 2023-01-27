Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 385,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

