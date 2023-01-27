Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

