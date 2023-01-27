Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average is $243.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

