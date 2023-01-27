argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $382.10

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $382.10, but opened at $371.85. argenx shares last traded at $376.83, with a volume of 46,247 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($510.87) to €480.00 ($521.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.28.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 66.04% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in argenx by 51.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

