Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,397,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,135 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 585,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 267,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.44. 27,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,426. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.