Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,622 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after buying an additional 684,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.01. 702,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.