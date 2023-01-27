Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,019 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,621,000 after purchasing an additional 193,362 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $53.60. 375,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,904. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.