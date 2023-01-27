Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $340.25. 458,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.43 and a 200-day moving average of $323.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $358.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

