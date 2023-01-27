Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.16. 73,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.61.

