Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 70,298 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 100,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 11,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $55.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.