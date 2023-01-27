Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14.

